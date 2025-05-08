Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAV. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.24 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Daniel Stuart Farb bought 32,500 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$271,849.50. Also, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $472,770 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

