Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price

Posted by on May 8th, 2025

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SESFree Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$13.05 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.