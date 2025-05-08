Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.97.
Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.
