7,230 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Purchased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,679,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 670,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EFR opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

