EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $791,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,509,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,330.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,194 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,420,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 257,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,958 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

