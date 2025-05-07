Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 450,100 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 450,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,726,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,750,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 992,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after buying an additional 86,943 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $88,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,374.08. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $995,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,634.56. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,552 shares of company stock worth $4,545,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

