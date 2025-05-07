Concentric Capital Strategies LP Reduces Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,213 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.55.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $307.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -307.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $248.09 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

