Bokf Na Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bokf Na raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $651.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $614.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

