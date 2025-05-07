Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 695 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton were worth $47,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $298.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.94. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

