Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 359,337 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ETFree Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,337 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Energy Transfer worth $34,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

