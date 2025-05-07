Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after buying an additional 16,313,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after buying an additional 2,308,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

