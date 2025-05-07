Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $9.85 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $306,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,469,000 after buying an additional 363,280 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,721,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,939,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,304,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $477.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $380.63 and a 12-month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total value of $2,555,222.31. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,769,732.49. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,536. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

