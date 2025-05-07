EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,764 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,737,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,702,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

QQQM opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.62.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.