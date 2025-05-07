Colonial Trust Co SC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 113,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK opened at $377.77 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.03. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.84.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

