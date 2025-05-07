EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,889 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

