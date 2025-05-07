EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,070 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $42.07.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

