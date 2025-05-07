AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,095,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268,613 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 7.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $252,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $14,700,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

