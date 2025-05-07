Eminence Capital LP Reduces Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,562 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.89% of Dynatrace worth $145,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 343,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after buying an additional 53,271 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DT
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Ford Motor Stock Rises After Earnings, But Momentum May Not Last
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Lemonade Delivers Sweet Results, Price Reversal to Accelerate
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Intel Stock a Bargain or a Burden? Cheap Stock, High Stakes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.