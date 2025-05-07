Collar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWF opened at $371.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

