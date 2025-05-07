EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,285 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.20.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

