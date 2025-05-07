Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NEE stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.