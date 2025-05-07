Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,559.49. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 160,605 shares of company stock worth $16,718,136 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

