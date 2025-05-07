Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 4th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, Quanta Services, CRH, and Riot Platforms are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage, and sometimes telecommunications—that consumers and businesses rely on regardless of economic conditions. Because these firms typically operate in regulated or quasi-monopolistic markets with predictable demand, they tend to generate steady cash flows and pay relatively consistent dividends. As a result, utility stocks are often viewed as a defensive investment choice, offering lower volatility but more modest growth potential compared with the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.21. 113,968,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,860,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.18.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.05. 4,932,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,731. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $399.26 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.04.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 82,189,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,695,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.27. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 4,690,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,482. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.09.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 53,251,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,788,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

