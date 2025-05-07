DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Invests $955,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

View Our Latest Report on ATSG

About Air Transport Services Group

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.