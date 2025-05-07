Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 15,130 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

