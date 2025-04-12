Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

Beam Global Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.