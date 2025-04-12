Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.
Beam Global Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.
