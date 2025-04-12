Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,382 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

