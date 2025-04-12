F M Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

F M Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $227,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,417,000 after buying an additional 225,124 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,289,000 after buying an additional 141,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,857,000 after acquiring an additional 103,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,169.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.