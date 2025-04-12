Heritage Trust Co Invests $568,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.