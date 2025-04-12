Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 626,628 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,628 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after purchasing an additional 643,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,899,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,877 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $13.71 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.