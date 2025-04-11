The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Clorox worth $52,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $259,041,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clorox by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 456,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Clorox by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,032,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,816,000 after acquiring an additional 308,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clorox by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,935,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $140.73 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

