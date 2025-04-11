Fmr LLC Grows Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383,165 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.63% of Gates Industrial worth $399,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTES. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,450 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

