Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,618 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

