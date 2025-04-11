Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 225,539 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 643,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,539 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

