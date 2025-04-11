Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,354,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,758,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

