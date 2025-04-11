Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Thermon Group worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 4,731.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $825.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.96. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

