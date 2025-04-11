Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after acquiring an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.