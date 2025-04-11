Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $84.99 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.