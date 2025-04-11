Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CCEP opened at $84.99 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
