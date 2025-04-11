Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revvity by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after buying an additional 41,497 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Revvity by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RVTY shares. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.61 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

