Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

