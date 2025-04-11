Family Office Research LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Family Office Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after buying an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,487 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after buying an additional 2,854,681 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,194,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,041,000 after buying an additional 60,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

