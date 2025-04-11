Eley Financial Management Inc Purchases 473 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE VRT opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.