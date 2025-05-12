BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 23rd

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

NYSE DMF opened at $7.04 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

