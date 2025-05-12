ASMPT Limited (ASMVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $20.76 on Monday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.
About ASMPT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 ETFs Beating the S&P 500 as Volatility Rises
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.