ASMPT Limited (ASMVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $20.76 on Monday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

