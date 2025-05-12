J. Goldman & Co LP Takes $748,000 Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.69% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TARA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of TARA stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,840.33. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

