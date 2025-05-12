Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a 3.8% increase from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $188.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.
About Wam Alternative Assets
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wam Alternative Assets
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 ETFs Beating the S&P 500 as Volatility Rises
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Wam Alternative Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Alternative Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.