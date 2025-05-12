Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a 3.8% increase from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $188.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

