Raymond James Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $36.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INVH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,276,000 after buying an additional 365,954 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after buying an additional 3,870,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,213 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

