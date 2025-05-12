Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Purchases Shares of 3,816 Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5178 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

