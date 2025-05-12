Interval Partners LP Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.08% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in RH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RH by 1,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in RH by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Bank of America cut RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.31.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $194.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

