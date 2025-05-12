J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in XPeng by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Nomura raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $18.00 target price on XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

XPEV opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.64. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

