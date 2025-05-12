Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Takes Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $48.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

